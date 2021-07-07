A man who reportedly made suicidal statements was found at Burton Park in San Carlos by deputies asleep in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a firearm in his lap early Tuesday morning but was taken into custody without harm, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:06 a.m., deputies assigned to the San Carlos Police Bureau were dispatched to the scene where they used a patrol vehicle public address system and a drone to contact the man and to collect information. He woke up, followed directions, exited the vehicle and was safely detained. It turned out the gun was a replica, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies followed enhanced crisis intervention training that focuses on deescalation, time and distance unless there is an imminent threat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
