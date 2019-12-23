A second business offering kiteboarding lessons may soon open at Baywinds Park in Foster City after widespread opposition to a proposal that would only allow one to operate there.
Since 2009, a company called Wind Over Water has provided kiteboarding lessons and also rentals, retail and demonstrations at the park, which is located along the Bay at 30 Lakeside Drive behind Mariners Point Golf Center. The company, which has another location at Oyster Point Marina, is owned by Jeff Kafka and managed by Tony Parsons, who are on site daily to train and also rescue kiteboarders on his jet ski whenever they get stuck in the Bay.
Parsons has been waiting for years to open his own company and when Wind Over Water’s contract with the city expired in November, he thought his time had come. The city issued a request for proposals to operate on the site and both Kafka and Parsons, whose company is called The Kite School, submitted proposals.
Kiteboarding, also known as kitesurfing, involves the use of a kite to pull riders through water on a small surfboard. The sport is growing in popularity in the Bay Area.
Applications from both companies were identical except that The Kite School offered the city a $1,000 monthly fee while Wind Over Water proposed the minimum required $500 monthly fee. Despite the lower offer, the city staff recommended granting the three-year contract again to Wind Over Water, citing the company’s past experience as the reason why.
“Wind Over Water has a history of past success and no history of complaints. The owner’s reputation attracts clientele from around the region,” a staff report states. “The Kite School is a new business and operations staff members of The Kite School have operated at the site in an instructor capacity only, and may lack operations experience.”
In the past, as many as three kiteboarding companies have been permitted to operate in the park, but at some point officials decided it only wanted to allow one company in part to avoid competition.
“Our philosophical practice in Parks and Recreation has been to not create competition,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Liu said at a City Council meeting Monday.
Parsons, who over the years has established deep ties in the community as a kiteboarding teacher, was disappointed to learn about staff’s recommendation to only go with Wind Over Water. He and numerous supporters showed up to the meeting to urge the council to at least allow both providers, arguing at least that many are needed to meet growing demand.
“One school is not sufficient enough to meet the demand there,” Parsons said. “I’m asking that you just review the need for multiple schools to operate before awarding a contract for three years to Wind Over Water.”
Having taught kiteboarding for more than 10 years and being a International Kiteboard Organization Level II certified instructor, Parsons also took issue with the city’s claim that he’s inexperienced and felt if just one company is allowed in the park, it should be his.
“I have nothing against [Wind Over Water] and Jeff runs a great school but he doesn’t have the ties at that location like I do,” he said after the meeting. “I felt if they were going to choose just one person and base it on experience and the highest bidding amount and community involvement it’s a no-brainer to choose me.”
During the meeting, more than 10 residents also spoke in support of Parsons and the service he provides while urging the council to allow at least two kiteboarding schools at the park.
“We love [Parsons]. We owe our passion for kiteboarding to him, some of us owe our lives to him,” said resident Richard Lee. “He’s unbelievable in terms of his willingness to help people.”
After some discussion, the council appeared to agree that both companies should be allowed to do business in the park and decided to make a final decision on the matter at its January meeting.
“Healthy competition is always a good thing,” said Councilman Sam Hindi. “So long as the facility can support two concessions, I don’t see why not. We’re providing more services and there’s two reputable people running these [kiteboarding schools].”
Wind Over Water could not be reached for comment.
In other business, the council adjusted its rental assistance program for city employees. The city currently offers a maximum $6,000 loan to employees to cover their deposit and first and last payments, but after no employees took advantage of the program, the council agreed to up the maximum amount to $10,000.
