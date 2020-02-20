An East Bay resident who prosecutors say drove the wrong way on Highway 101 in South San Francisco has a July 6 jury trial after an earlier deadlock led to a mistrial in his case,
A South San Francisco police officer saw Daniel McLaughlin, 36, of Livermore, driving a Toyota Corolla on July 22, 2016, with no front license plate in the Travelodge parking lot, prosecutors said.
The officer tried to pull McLaughlin over as he left the lot but McLaughlin did not yield, ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of a divided road and entered northbound Highway 101 going southbound, according to prosecutors.
Jurors advised the court in May 2019 after an eight-day jury trial that they were deadlocked.
