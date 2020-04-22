After a yearlong investigation, a man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing $2 million worth of property, including numerous firearms, in 57 residential burglaries throughout San Mateo County.
Francisco Antonio Cruzramirez, 20, of both East Palo Alto and Modesto, has been charged with 57 counts of felony residential burglary and was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility on $5 million bail.
Between September 2018 and May 2019, Cruzramirez allegedly committed 13 burglaries in the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, 12 burglaries in South San Francisco, 12 burglaries in Belmont, seven burglaries in Burlingame, five burglaries in Foster City, three burglaries in San Mateo and two burglaries in San Bruno.
Among the property that Cruzramirez allegedly stole was primarily jewelry and electronics as well as more than 100 firearms, said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Police seized from his home eight rifles, three shotguns, two handguns, ammunition and a bulletproof vest that Cruzramirez likely intended to sell on the black market, Wagstaffe added.
Cruzramirez broke into homes typically by shattering sliding glass doors and sometimes a back window when no one was home, though on five occasions the home was occupied when he entered, Wagstaffe said.
Cruzramirez typically worked alone, though in several incidents he worked with at least two other people, Wagstaffe noted. Last year, one of them was arrested after dropping his phone while escaping from a home he had just burglarized. Police recovered the phone and found Cruzramirez’s contact information in it, Wagstaffe said.
“That’s what got [police] onto Cruzramirez,” Wagstaffe said, adding that home surveillance footage was also instrumental in connecting Cruzramirez to the home burglaries.
Investigators believe Cruzramirez is connected to one or more gangs, but there is insufficient evidence showing the burglaries were committed to advance gang purposes, Wagstaffe added.
Cruzramirez was arrested in Modesto in a wild series of events that began with a routine traffic stop. After police attempted to pull him over, he took them on a lengthy chase and managed to lose them before crashing his car. Cruzramirez sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital, where he managed to escape before being identified as a wanted man. But within hours, Cruzramirez was located by police not far from the hospital and taken to jail.
Cruzramirez was also wanted for residential burglaries in numerous other counties, Wagstaffe said. Cruzramirez is set to enter his plea on April 29.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.