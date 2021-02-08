A man suspected of robbing the Bank of America in Belmont, Friday, Feb. 5, was arrested Sunday night, Feb. 7, in Berkeley, according to police.
The man, identified as Aklilu Asefaha, 44, whose last known address was in Berkeley was arrested after police there located him and the car allegedly used in the robbery in an industrial area of their city, according to police.
He is alleged to have walked into the bank on the 2000 block of Ralston Avenue and infer he had a handgun while asking for money. He was tracked to the East Bay and, after his arrest, is in the Santa Rita Jail on multiple charges for crimes he is suspected of committing, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.