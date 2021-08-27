A man alleged to have robbed a Wells Fargo bank at 1900 Broadway in Redwood City Thursday morning was arrested nearby right after, according to police.
At about 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, police responded to the bank where a man wearing a Giants jersey, mask and sunglasses gave the teller a note demanding money. He then fled on foot and was last seen walking south on Broadway. He was located on the 1700 block of Broadway, detained and the monty recovered. He was identified as Victor Torresvalencia, 46, and positively identified by bank employees, according to police.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
