Fires were reported along the Caltrain line in Brisbane, Millbrae, Burlingame, San Carlos and Atherton from 3:53-5:13 p.m., prompting officials to stop train service at 5:39 p.m., according to Caltrain.
Two separate brush fires in Brisbane halted some Caltrain service as North County Fire Authority crews battled the blazes, the department announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The fires burned near the train tracks off Tunnel Avenue, fire officials said.
Later, the department said the fires were pushed by wind.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NCFA Fire Prevention Services Division.
A Caltrain spokesman said the transit agency was “thankful for the dedicated efforts of first responders, and is working with fire
officials to determine the cause of this incident.” More information is expected Wednesday.
