Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller are the two newest members to join the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, according to officials.
Corzo and Mueller are currently members of the Board of Supervisors serving Districts 2 and 3, respectively.
The board is the governing body of the TA, which administers funding for transportation and infrastructure projects throughout the county. The seven-member board is composed of one member from the Northern, Central and Southern Judicial Cities and one member from cities-at-large, with those members being selected by the San Mateo County City Selection Committee. The board also has two members of the Board of Supervisors, and one member from the SamTrans board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.