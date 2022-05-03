Two men were arrested for felony commercial burglary on the 200 block of Adrian Road in Millbrae Sunday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, May 1, deputies from the Millbrae Police Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the location on the report of a commercial burglary in progress at a self-storage business. A man, matching the description provided by witnesses, was located nearby and he fled. After a short foot chase, we was arrested without incident and positively identified by witnesses. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A second man was located as he was exiting the building and was detained without incident. Numerous stolen items were recovered at the scene as well as tools associated with the burglary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One victim was able to reclaim their property and deputies are working to contact others. The men, identified as Matthew Ohanlon, 46, of Millbrae, and Domingo Molina Jr., 38, of Redwood City, were transported for booking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.