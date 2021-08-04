A pilot program that deployed San Francisco Public Works crews on commercial corridors for deep cleaning will be expanded as part of a larger effort to make the city’s downtown area more vibrant, city leaders said Wednesday.
The CleanCorridorsSF program initially began a year ago and provided Public Works crews to a different commercial corridor every week for four hours to sweep and power wash sidewalks, clean roadways, remove weeds and wash away graffiti.
The pilot program was meant to supplement around the clock street cleaning already being performed by Public Works crews.
Starting Thursday, the operation will be expanded with crews deep cleaning at least 10 blocks over eight hours — doubling the coverage. Crews will continue to rotate through different neighborhoods once a week, including the Castro, South of Market, Fillmore, West Portal, the Haight and North Beach, among others.
The expansion was made possible through $2.1 million in city funding, which also helps pay for a Power Wash Mobile Team, which employs immigrants with barriers to employment to perform further monthly steam cleaning along commercial corridors throughout the city.
