The Port of Oakland, saying most people in the country don’t know where the city is, has been exploring a name change for the Oakland International Airport.
In a statement Monday, port officials, who manage the airport and the city’s maritime port, said people’s lack of knowledge about Oakland’s location in the Bay Area has hurt the airport’s ability to attract inbound passengers.
It’s also led to a loss of flights into the city, particularly from the East Coast and Europe, and hampered the airport’s ability to attract new flights, according to port officials.
“The airport is considering many ways to overcome this problem, including a rebrand campaign that may add a geographic identifier to our name to help inbound passengers understand the airport’s proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area,” port officials said.
The port said it’s not considering removing the word “Oakland” from the name and that the airport code “OAK” would stay the same.
In addition to people’s general lack of knowledge of geography, the port’s ability to attract inbound passengers has been complicated by online travel sites like Google Flights, Kayak and Expedia, that often don’t offer Oakland International Airport as an option, according to a survey, which was sent out by the Port of Oakland about a week ago.
Remember someone in San Francisco who said" there is no there there" That should tell you enough. Having worked in downtown Oakland for seven years, I vowed to never return. It is a dump with woke and racism calling the shots.
