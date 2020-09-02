Additional evacuation orders in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties were lifted on Wednesday in areas that had been threatened by the CZU Lightning Complex.
Of the many evacuation orders for parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties all that remains are two evacuation orders and two evacuation warnings.
The CZU fires were 46% contained as of Wednesday.
Warnings are in place for the communities of Boulder Creek and Brookdale in Santa Cruz County, and for Zones SMC- E049 and CRZ- 13A in San Mateo County, which lie east of the fire’s perimeter. And Boulder Brook Drive and South Redwood Drive remain under evacuation order due to electrical hazards.
State Route 1 is also now open to through traffic only.
Returning residents should be cautious of fire and utility personnel operating.
The San Lorenzo Valley Water District advised residents of Brookdale not to use tap water for drinking or cooking until further notice. Residents should not heat their tap water for these purposes but should use bottled water instead. Other affected areas include areas north from the intersection of Highway 9 and Alba Road, services off Bear Creek Road, services up Highway 236 and Highway 9, Riverside Grove and San Lorenzo Park areas.
Resource assistance centers are open at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz and at Pescadero Elementary School, 620 North St., Pescadero.
For more information on Cal Fire incidents visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.