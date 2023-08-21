Daily Journal Law & Order Generic logo.jpg

Around 23 people in Santa Clara County are facing felony counts of alleged insurance fraud and conspiracy after police and state regulators thwarted a suspected “family and friend” organized auto insurance fraud ring.

On Tuesday, officers from the California Department of Insurance, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and San Jose Police Department arrested seven individuals in connection to the fraud case. Their arrest brought the total number individuals held on suspicion of being involved in the alleged scheme to 23.

