MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — Two small earthquakes were felt in the South San Francisco Bay region early Tuesday.
The quakes just before 7 a.m. were centered about 6 miles (9.5 kilometers northeast of Morgan Hill and had magnitudes of 3.7 and 3.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Contributions to the USGS community reporting website showed the quakes were felt from Santa Cruz and San Jose to north of San Francisco.
