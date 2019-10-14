Twin Pines

The Twin Pines Senior Center in Belmont hosted an Intergenerational Luncheon on Oct. 9 Students from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont bridged the generation gap at  the Senior Lunch Program. The students and senior citizens engaged in conversation that spanned across the ages. The experience of having lunch together went beyond the sharing of a meal. Connections were formed, stories were told and memories were made.

