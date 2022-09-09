Thomas

Thomas

“Hark! Who goes there?” Why it’s Thomas the cat seeking a position as sentry of your home where he will greet you with nonstop with attention. Thomas is a 1-year-old neutered male medium hair brown tabby with sparkling green eyes. He loves to be pet and his playful antics will keep you smiling all day long. Thomas can become overstimulated with too much interaction, so he’ll do best in a home with people experienced with knowing the body language of cats. Thomas is also FIV positive, so he will need to be indoor-only and the only animal in a home or be housed with other FIV positive cats. Ready to make a difference in the life of cat who wants to be the feline star of your heart? Ask for Thomas ID# A915098. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Thomas. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

