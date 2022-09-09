“Hark! Who goes there?” Why it’s Thomas the cat seeking a position as sentry of your home where he will greet you with nonstop with attention. Thomas is a 1-year-old neutered male medium hair brown tabby with sparkling green eyes. He loves to be pet and his playful antics will keep you smiling all day long. Thomas can become overstimulated with too much interaction, so he’ll do best in a home with people experienced with knowing the body language of cats. Thomas is also FIV positive, so he will need to be indoor-only and the only animal in a home or be housed with other FIV positive cats. Ready to make a difference in the life of cat who wants to be the feline star of your heart? Ask for Thomas ID# A915098. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Thomas. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Popular whale is the one found dead on Half Moon Bay shore
- Woman allegedly beheaded on the street in San Carlos
- Man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Burlingame park
- Attorney for sheriff calls for an end to Batmobile review
- Woman killed near downtown San Carlos
- New housing at San Mateo train station
- San Mateo County beachgoers beware
- Record-breaking heat in San Mateo County
- Foster City Rolex robbery suspects arrested
- Support shows for San Mateo’s move from gas in homes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Right is so wrong! (59)
- Stirring up political divisions (36)
- Trump’s influence (35)
- Hypocrisy, honesty — or what? (27)
- My enemies list (20)
- National security is a dangerous job (19)
- Why isn’t this man concerned about global warming? (19)
- The FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago (19)
- Are we still learning from history? (17)
- School debt versus Ukraine spending (17)
- A little education goes a long way (14)
- Yabutwutabout? (13)
- Democrats’ historic inflation (13)
- Taking the fifth (13)
- America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms (10)
- The FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago (10)
- Inflation explanation (10)
- Unions make things work (9)
- End the hypocrisy, Jorg (9)
- San Mateo move to all electric (8)
- Hall of Shame (7)
- Healing through ‘whole child’ programs (7)
- Federal money available for electrification (7)
- Fighting for what we deserve in South City (7)
- Kissinger once again (6)
- Some stray thoughts... (6)
- Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth (6)
- Mr Giarrusso’s letter (6)
- In the light of day (5)
- Private tuitions steadily soaring (5)
- A $10,000 bribe (5)
- San Mateo business owners honored at the state Capitol (4)
- Clear the slate (4)
- Updated COVID-19 booster on the way (4)
- Schools focusing on student mental health in San Mateo County (4)
- Getting hot on the political scene also (4)
- Biden should look in the mirror (4)
- Stone for supervisor (4)
- San Mateo moving to all-electric future (4)
- Thank you for your service (4)
- Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, bill would decriminalize jaywalking (4)
- Making room (4)
- Social media influencers and their false reality (4)
- Enough! (4)
- Grass ain’t greener (4)
- Country over party (3)
- Heat wave coming to Bay Area (3)
- COVID (3)
- Why I’m leaving California (3)
- San Mateo County launches probe in Batmobile raid (3)
- San Mateo subcommittee critiques the General Plan (3)
- Newsom urged to sign bill for free inmate calls at San Bruno event (3)
- New housing at San Mateo train station (3)
- Administrative bureaucracy (3)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (2)
- Gimme shelter (2)
- The quintessence of Student News (2)
- Attorney for sheriff calls for an end to Batmobile review (2)
- How to be radical on Women’s Equality Day (2)
- Conversation starter (2)
- State’s climate change agenda lacks specifics (2)
- Life science project hits snag in Redwood City (2)
- What happened to Downtown San Mateo’s parklets? (2)
- College of San Mateo president named to Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship (2)
- Causing more harm than good (2)
- A different point of view on inflation, Democrats (2)
- Water polo, swim teams returning to College of San Mateo with new coach (2)
- Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne (2)
- Inflation Reduction Act shows political divide is entrenched (2)
- Finding better commute solutions — together (2)
- Betting the farm (2)
- Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy (2)
- Power grid (2)
- Who’s the fool? (2)
- Nuclear power (2)
- North Fair Oaks supports sheriff oversight (2)
- How California workers can own their futures (2)
- Don’t kill geese (2)
- Praise me, now pay me (2)
- Happy 100th birthday to Mildred Pitts Walter (1)
- Caltrain officials hoping upgrades attract riders (1)
- Burlingame Bayfront office developments advance (1)
- Support a Measure Y supporter for City Council in November (1)
- San Bruno Park School District keeps mask rules (1)
- Businesses in San Mateo seeing tax notice increases (1)
- Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents (1)
- Serra rally stuns De La Salle (1)
- Keeping an eye on the watershed in San Mateo County (1)
- Foster City life science project back on track (1)
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative grant to aid farmworkers, internet access in Half Moon Bay (1)
- Giving appreciation Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame (1)
- Campaigns feature the new vs. the old (1)
- San Bruno developments fail to take shape (1)
- Uncontested (1)
- November election season kicking off in San Mateo County (1)
- North Korea claims disputed victory over virus, blames Seoul (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula
- Andrus' 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A's 5-3
- Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism
- Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
- Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
- Pet of the week
- Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
- Peña, McCormick homer to lead Astros over Angels 4-3
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Mark Simon said:Councilmember Lee did not misstate Mr. Linhares' position on abortion or characterize it in any manner. She stated, quite accurately, that he …
-
Mark Simon said:
I don't think one side is better than the other when it comes to abortion. The rights of the unborn seems just as dubious.
-
craigwiesner said:Some years ago my colleagues on the San Mateo County LGBTQ Commission toured the county's jails on a fact-finding mission. We were incredibly …
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.