Everyone knows that California girls are the best, and that includes Californian rabbits. Meet Californian Rabbit Edna Burrow, an adult spayed female bunny with an oh so posh name. Edna Burrow is a serene rabbit with a taste for the finest leafy green and vegetables. She’s quite the social butterfly and will come up to you for attention, especially for pets. Another added bonus is that Edna Burrow’s adoption fees are currently waived. Looking for a sweet bunny companion who is a symbol of why the West Coast is indeed the best coast? Ask for Edna Burrow ID# A894018. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Edna Burrow. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo loses ruling on housing
- New rules for granny units in San Mateo prove evasive
- Solutions sought for impact of decorations in San Carlos
- Strict vaccine mandate proposed in Millbrae
- New development seeks to maintain Draeger’s Market in San Mateo
- Car plunges from cliff south of Pacifica near Devil’s Slide, killing driver
- Two men steal cash register, get in fight in South San Francisco
- Half Moon Bay approves short-term rental ordinance
- Man robbed outside home by two men with guns in Pacifica
- Redwood City development grows by 50%
Images
Videos
Commented
- Matt Grocott’s column (39)
- Is cannabis a Hail Mary for San Mateo County's agriculture? (25)
- Republican treason (22)
- Time to take profit out of elections systems (21)
- Why California crises don’t get resolved (20)
- Equity (17)
- My time next to a bullhorn (17)
- Wear a mask to get through this (16)
- The recall election is an attack on the democratic process (15)
- Two conclusions about politicians (15)
- A loss of single-family neighborhoods (15)
- Climate change (14)
- Who is to blame (13)
- Rescind, revoke ... recall (13)
- Meet Virginia Chang Kiraly, candidate for supervisor, District 3 (12)
- Replacement needed for Grocott (11)
- Reasons (10)
- Recall Gavin Newsom (9)
- COVID vaccine as accessible as ever (9)
- The recall’s wasted money (8)
- Avoid the recall’s worst outcome (8)
- San Mateo’s homeless (8)
- Is this where we are heading? (8)
- Sleight of hand (8)
- A win for housing inclusion (7)
- Progressive conservatism (7)
- Why are people not getting vaccinated? (7)
- A modest proposal (7)
- Assembly Bill 1401: Rest in smog (7)
- Labor of love (6)
- Failed plans in Afghanistan (6)
- My two sons: Story one about our oldest (5)
- Taxing your home (5)
- Getting vaccinated is for the common good (5)
- Group of Half Moon Bay students protest football opener vs. Salinas (4)
- Deputies use magnet to disarm suicidal man in San Carlos (4)
- Stop the deception (4)
- Taking advantage of the ADA (4)
- Recall politics (3)
- Distrust (3)
- Sad state of affairs (3)
- It really isn’t that funny (3)
- Try changing the regime here (3)
- Respect one another (3)
- An at-large San Mateo mayor worth exploring (3)
- Let’s build housing that works for everyone (3)
- Hope and action amidst the rubble (3)
- No vaccine passports (3)
- Gathering for climate change (3)
- Between PG&E, water, disputes are on the rise (3)
- Larry Elder for governor (3)
- Housing over parking (3)
- No to recall, no to Elder (3)
- San Mateo County sending help for Caldor Fire (3)
- Teenage girls should listen to their fathers (3)
- Did we just overlook a tax increase? (3)
- Sorry Mark (3)
- Has Biden become Trump? (2)
- Vote ‘No’ on the upcoming recall election (2)
- San Mateo loses ruling on housing (2)
- Save the Mickelson pool (2)
- The Uber initiative (2)
- Parking problem in Burlingame (2)
- Let’s talk about bike lanes (2)
- We need to pay attention (2)
- Reckless decision (2)
- Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up (2)
- The benefits of an at-large mayor (2)
- Foster City fires its city manager (2)
- The impact of new housing legislation (2)
- Our inability to save (2)
- San Francisco's new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in (2)
- Not a drop to drink (2)
- Respecting wildlife in suburban areas (2)
- Let’s keep people in their homes (2)
- Foster City concerned about geese population (2)
- Caltrain and SamTrans set COVID policy (2)
- Near the brink of total climate breakdown (2)
- Elections matter (2)
- Let’s not give up our right to vote (2)
- New sheriff in town (2)
- Presenting history is now no routine matter (2)
- California ‘shake-up’ (2)
- The buck stops where? (2)
- Foster City Council may hire interim city manager (2)
- Political notes, quotes and dust motes ... (2)
- Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel (2)
- Vaccine skeptics and derision (2)
- South San Francisco finalizes social equity report (2)
- Taking away local control on housing (1)
- We outdid ourselves with ride-hailing rule effort (1)
- Accused San Mateo stabber to enter mental health program (1)
- Shaking my head (1)
- Edward John Moody (1)
- Real crimes (1)
- Golf courses need water restrictions (1)
- Newsom’s bad judgment (1)
- US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan (1)
- Respectful attitudes toward wildlife (1)
Latest News
- The Latest: American Samoa reports first case of coronavirus
- NY millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
- Class notes: Weekend • Sept. 18-19, 2021
- Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti
- Biden faces limits of $1.9T COVID aid as some states resist
- John and Britttany Force top Carolina Nationals qualifying
- California wildfires burn into groves of giant sequoia trees
- Lawsuit over eggs tests China's policies on unmarried women
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Hello, MarkI don't want to put words in Gregg's mouth, but it does not appear he was speaking to the referendum process and challenging the ac…
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:Mr. Fowler,Indeed, my wife and I are blessed. Although we have enjoyed our last 16 years alone, being of service to our youngest daughter, thr…
-
Ray Fowler said:Ah, Wilfredo... you're blessed to have such an alarm clock.The part about wearing masks that grates my sensibilities is the politicization of …
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Jon - you are dating yourself. Fathers are now referred to as non-birthing parents. I was also alerted to the quite sudden attitude change of …
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.