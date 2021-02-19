Looking to add an exotic pet to your family? Might we suggest a friendly adult female Russian tortoise named Dhalia, who is seeking a new abode. Dhalia loves to spend her time exploring and nibbling on leafy greens. She also enjoys a hydrating soak in a shallow bowl to help keep herself clean and healthy. Dhalia’s ideal living habitat would include a large predator proof outdoor enclosure. She’s a very social little tortoise who will run up to you in the mornings asking for her breakfast. If you’re interested in this companionable gal, give us a call and ask for Dhalia ID# A890492. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Dhalia.
