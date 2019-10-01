After 28 years of serving staples in American and California fare, Piacere Restaurant at 727 Laurel St. in San Carlos closed its doors for the last time Sept. 29. Owner Tony Gundogdu confirmed the restaurant’s last day, and said a steak restaurant is expected to open under a new group in the coming weeks.
After decades of running his business, Gundogdu noted the time had come for him to sell his business. According to the restaurant’s website, Gundogdu expanded the restaurant in 2004 to include another dining room, a larger lounge and a drop-screen projection system. The restaurant also featured eight private dining spaces for corporate and private events, according to the website.
