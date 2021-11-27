NATURAL BEAUTY AROUND THE WORLD: PAINTINGS BY DEAN HOORNAERT AT THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY IN MENLO PARK. The Portola Art Gallery presents “Natural Beauty Around the World” — paintings by artist Dean Hoornaert, portraying landscapes and wildlife encountered during the artist’s extensive travels.
Hoornaert attended UC Berkeley in the mid-1980s, and worked in the medical device field. He is particularly proud to have spent the last 18 years of his career helping develop the da Vinci Surgical Robot at Intuitive Surgical.
After an early retirement in 2016, Hoornaert and his wife, Meg, spent 15 months hopping from continent to continent, homeschooling their children, Dex (10) and Kylie (9), along the way. Five of the 15 months were spent traveling on tandem bicycles, pedaling more than 6,000 miles.
Upon returning to the Bay Area, Hoornaert turned his attention to art, taking adult education classes and joining local painting groups. Landscapes and wildlife comprise the majority of his paintings.
ean Hoornaert’s “Natural Beauty Around the World” is on view from Dec. 1-31 at Portola Art Gallery, within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. A reception for the artist is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
