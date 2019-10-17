SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT ANNOUNCES JUDICIAL ASSIGNMENTS FOR 2020. On Oct. 10, the San Mateo County Superior Court issued its order assigning duties of the judges of the court for Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.
COURT ADMINISTRATION. Hon. Jonathan E. Karesh shall act as presiding judge; Hon. Leland Davis III shall act as assistant presiding judge; Hon. Marie S. Weiner shall act as supervising judge of civil, case management and ADR programs; Davis shall act as supervising judge of commissioners and judges pro tem; Hon. Donald J. Ayoob shall act as supervising judge of criminal; Hon. Elizabeth M. Hill shall act as supervising judge of family law; Hon. Elizabeth K. Lee shall act as supervising judge of the Northern Branch Court; and Hon. Susan Irene Etezadi shall act as supervising judge of the juvenile court.
SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENTS. Hon. Susan L. Greenberg shall act as criminal presiding judge with primary responsibility for the Master Criminal Calendar and the Superior Court Review Program; Hon. John L. Grandsaert shall act as settlement judge with responsibilities to include dismissal calendar; Hon. George A. Miram shall act as probate judge and shall supervise proceedings under the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act; Hon. John L. Grandsaert shall act as case management judge; Hon. Nancy L. Fineman shall act as law and motion judge; Hon. Susan Irene Etezadi and Hon. Susan M. Jakubowski shall act as juvenile court judges; Hon. Don R. Franchi and Hon. Sean P. Dabel are assigned to act as family law judges; Hon. Donald J. Ayoob is assigned to act as admitting judge and review judge for the Bridges Program; Hon. Donald J. Ayoob is assigned to act as drug court — Proposition 36 judge; Hon. Lisa A. Novak is assigned to act as Pathways and mental health diversion court judge; Hon. Donald J. Ayoob is assigned to act as multiple driving-under-the-influence court judge; Hon. Lisa A. Novak is assigned to act as PC 1370 court judge; Hon. John L. Grandsaert is assigned to act as veterans court judge and military diversion court judge.
TRIAL COURT JUDGES — REDWOOD CITY. The following judges are assigned to act as trial judges in Redwood City: Hon. Donald J. Ayoob, Hon. Gerald J. Buchwald, Hon. Clifford V. Cretan, Hon. Leland Davis III, Hon. Richard H. Du Bois, Hon. Jeffrey R. Finigan, Hon. Robert D. Foiles, Hon. Stephanie G. Garratt, Hon. Elizabeth M. Hill, Hon. Lisa A. Novak, Hon. Joseph C. Scott and Hon. V. Raymond Swope.
TRIAL COURT JUDGE — COMPLEX COURT. Hon. Marie S. Weiner is assigned to act as complex civil litigation judge.
NORTHERN BRANCH. Hon. Elizabeth K. Lee, Hon. Danny Y. Chou, and Hon. Amarra A. Lee are assigned to act as preliminary hearing and trial judges in South San Francisco.
COMMISSIONERS. Hon. Cristina Mazzei and Hon. Renee C. Reyna shall act as criminal, small claims, family support and DVPA/TRO court commissioners in Redwood City. Hon. Hugo Borja shall act as criminal, traffic, and DVPA/TRO court commissioner in South San Francisco. Hon. Rachel Holt is assigned to act as a family law commissioner.
APPELLATE DEPARTMENT. Subject to the approval of the chief justice, effective Jan. 1, 2020, Hon. Stephanie G. Garratt, Presiding; Hon. Elizabeth M. Hill and Hon. Jeffrey R. Finigan are assigned to the Appellate Department. Hon. Danny Y. Chou is designated as the alternate judge in the Appellate Department. Such designations shall expire June 30, 2020.
GRAND JURY. Hon. Danny Y. Chou shall continue to act as grand jury judge. Such designation shall expire June 30, 2020.
Susan E. Cohn is a member of the State Bar of California. She may be contacted at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.