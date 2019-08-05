Mark Smith and Athena Gwyn Yao of San Mateo gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 17, 2019.
***
Eric and Catherine Dooley of Half Moon Bay gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 18, 2019.
***
Ren and Ashlay Young of Redwood City gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 21, 2019.
***
Jonathan Zetlaoui and Camille Perkins of San Mateo gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 22, 2019.
***
Philip and Kristen Mingus of Redwood City gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 22, 2019.
***
David Benjamin and Desiree Dionisio of San Mateo gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 23, 2019.
***
Marco and Maria Solis of Redwood City gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 24, 2019.
