Sioeli and Eniselina Tuipulotu, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 2, 2019.
***
Kevin and Jessica Comer, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 5, 2019.
***
Rangifer and Alexandra Strunk, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 5, 2019.
***
Clint and Fanchon Caldwell, of Atherton, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 6, 2019.
***
Ryan and Emily Brock, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 7, 2019.
***
David and Sara Menestrina, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 7, 2019.
***
Salvador and Rachel Rico-Satana, of East Palo Alto, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 10, 2019.
***
Israel and Zaira Contreras, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 10, 2019.
***
Xiaohan and Ting Zeng, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 18, 2019.
