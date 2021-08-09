Lin Zhang and Jiarong Lou, of Sunnyvale, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 4, 2021.
Qian Huang and Sang Yeup Lee, of San Jose, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 9, 2021.
John and Mary McGuire, of El Granada, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 20, 2021.
Yuanita Christayanie and Dimas Putro, of Hayward, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 21, 2021.
Noelle (Fetkenhauer) and Andrew Dougherty gave birth to a baby boy at Adventist Sonora Hospital July 22, 2021. Grandparents are John and MaryJo Waldschmidt, South Lake Tahoe (formerly longtime residents of Redwood City), and Robin Miller-Hauff, Arnold.
Ashley and Michael Gioia, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City July 22, 2021.
