Ladies of San Mateo’s American Legion Auxiliary donated food supplies for veteran students attending College of San Mateo. Students Corina, Gerrimae, Brian and Moises happily accepted protein bars, snacks, coffee and soup. Luis Padilla (center), Veterans Resource Opportunity Center’s administrator, manages the program. In addition, the auxiliary donated four boxes of travel cases, toothbrushes, soap and shampoo from its fourth annual fall toiletry drive. Go to tinyurl.com/Unit82News for more auxiliary information.
