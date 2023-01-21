Local high school students with a demonstrated dedication to equestrian activities are encouraged to apply for a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association.
“Both the Mounted Patrol Foundation and WHOA! share a deep interest in the next generation of equestrians, as well as a commitment to helping them achieve worthwhile goals, through each organizations’ ongoing activities and their joint sponsorship of the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award,” read a joint press release published Wednesday.
High School seniors studying in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties who have been accepted to and plan to attend college, university, trade school or other education programming in the fall are welcomed to apply for the scholarship. In addition to demonstrating a commitment to equestrian activities, students will also be judged on their academic achievement, community services and financial need.
The deadline to apply is at 3 p.m. April 30. Applications must be complete when submitted and include at least one reference letter from a teacher, college counselor or someone who can vouch for the student’s equestrian involvement. Students are also expected to submit a transcript with the grade point average and either a FAFSA or equivalent documentation to prove their financial need.
Jessica Zorb of San Carlos was named to the President’s List at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, for earning a grade point average of 3.7 or higher during the fall semester.
Patrick Macy and Charles Matthews of San Mateo, Kieran Ruder of Woodside and Alyssa Sievert of East Palo Alto were named to the Dean’s List at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or better.
The University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa, announced its graduating class which includes Dylan Monaghan of Pacifica with a degree in criminology, Brooks Parvin of Pacifica with a physical assistant certificate and Claudine Santos of Daly City with a degree in applied studies.
Aidan Braccia of Hillsborough and Jared Underwood and Molly Katz of Menlo Park were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for earning GPAs of 3.5 or better.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
