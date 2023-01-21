Class notes logo

Local high school students with a demonstrated dedication to equestrian activities are encouraged to apply for a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association.

“Both the Mounted Patrol Foundation and WHOA! share a deep interest in the next generation of equestrians, as well as a commitment to helping them achieve worthwhile goals, through each organizations’ ongoing activities and their joint sponsorship of the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award,” read a joint press release published Wednesday.

