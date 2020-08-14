The Burlingame Spirit Run, raising money for the Burlingame Community for Education, will take place virtually during Labor Day weekend. Registration costs $35, and the revenue will benefit local schools. Visit bcefoundation.org for more information.

The Missfits FRC Team, an all-girls robotics team, is hosting a free summer workshop Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. The target demographic is middle and high school students. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG3yYmnGIDoXChN6QoAnDR38cg9nAgBuV_FXkY-6agEJ_h0g/viewform for more information.

A shoe drive is being hosted by local students to fight climate change from 11:45 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, in San Mateo’s Central Park at Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street. Visit fridaysforfuture.org for more information.

The San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation met its mark of raising $1 million for local students. But with the pandemic, more financial assistance is needed for the local school community. Visit https://smfcedfund.givingfuel.com/donate to contribute.

Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.

