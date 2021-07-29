PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS “UNCOMMON WOMEN” — PAINTINGS BY TERRY MCMAHON, AND “CUTTING EDGE CREATIONS” — WOODWORKING BY CHRIS TOULSON. Terry McMahon, a retired art teacher from the Menlo Park school district, has traveled and lived around the world. McMahon’s “Uncommon Women” exhibit features colorful folk-art-style paintings of women, along with abstract, still life and landscape paintings, all inspired by her travels. Chris Toulson, a retired Silicon Valley software engineer, learned the basics of woodworking from his father while growing up near Montreal. Working out of his garage workshop in Palo Alto, Toulson specializes in using wood to create optical illusions in end-grain cutting boards and small boxes. His current exhibit, “Cutting Edge Creations,” features works of walnut, cherry and maple.
“Uncommon Women” — Paintings by Terry McMahon and “Cutting Edge Creations” — Woodworking by Chris Toulson are on view at the Portola Art Gallery at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park from Aug. 1-31, with a reception for the artists scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7.
