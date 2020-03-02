There was no Cinderella finish for the Mills girls’ basketball team.
Making their first-ever Central Coast Section championship game appearance, the Vikings just did not have enough to keep up with top-seeded Aptos, which posted a 57-30 win in the Division III finals at Sequoia High School Saturday.
“[The Mariners are] veterans who have here before,” said Mills head coach Dave Matsu, as Aptos won its second straight Division III title and third in four years.
“They’re savvy vets in this (championship) game.”
Mills (16-11), the No. 3 seed, was clinging to stay in the game after one period, trailing 16-8. They still had an outside chance of getting back in the game, despite trailing 33-18 at halftime. But Aptos (25-4) all but put the game away by outscoring the Vikings 14-4 in the third. In all, the Mariners outscored Mills 24-12 in the second half.
“They’re very long and athletic,” Matsu said. “They were in the passing lanes all game.”
Mills was led by Chloe Tam, who finished with 10 points. Victoria Williams added 7 while Mikaela Nava had only 4 points, but pulled down 11 rebounds.
Aptos was led by Natalia Ackerman, who scored a game-high 15 points.
“We were happy to be here, to be quite honest,” Matsu said. “To get to this game … was awesome. … I’ll sleep well [Saturday night].”
Matsu could sleep well knowing that the Vikings’ season wasn’t done. Sunday, Mills was given the No. 4 seed in the Northern California Division IV bracket and will host No. 13 Washington-SF at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
