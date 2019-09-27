FRIDAY
Menlo-Atherton (1-2) at Folsom (3-1), 7 p.m.
The M-A Bears got a breather with a bye last week. They were buried by East-Utah two weeks ago, 49-20. … The Folsom Bulldogs pulled out a 36-33 win over Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills. … This game is a matchup between two defending state champions. M-A captured the 3-AA title in 2018, while Folsom took the 1-AA crown. … Since putting up 51 points in a season-opening win over Bellarmine, M-A has not scored more than 20 in its last two games, both losses. …Everyone knows about Bears’ WR Troy Franklin, one of the most sought-after college recruits. But sophomore WR Jalen Moss has helped take some pressure off his more heralded teammate. Moss has 10 catches for 170 yards on the season, both second to Franklin. But Moss’ three TD catches lead the team. … Folsom is ranked No. 8 in the state, according to Maxpreps.com. … Bulldogs’ QB Jake Reithmeier is average 258 yards passing per game and has thrown 13 TD passes against three interceptions.
Jefferson (2-2) at Oakland Tech (1-3), 7 p.m.
The Jefferson Grizzlies suffered a 14-10 loss to San Mateo last week. … The Oakland Tech Bulldogs were muzzled by Alhambra, 28-8. … Jefferson had a two-game winning streak snapped last week. … While known for a high-flying offense, the Grizzlies have leaned on their defense in 2019. Through four games, they’ve given up an average of 15 points per game. … Since opening the season with a 22-19 win over Mission-SF, Oakland Tech has lost three straight. … The Bulldogs have scored a total of 15 points over their last three games.
SATURDAY
El Camino (0-4) at Lincoln-SF (1-1), 2 p.m.
The El Camino Colts were crushed by Half Moon Bay last week, 56-0. … The Lincoln Mustangs fell to Piedmont-Oakland, 17-13. … Lincoln laid out El Camino 42-19 last season. … Last week was the second time the Colts have been shut out this season. They dropped a 24-0 decision to San Mateo in the season opener. … The Mustangs are the defending 6-A state champion, having beaten Orange Glen 24-13 to cap a 13-0 season in 2018. … Lincoln already has a PAL Lake Division win under its belt, having dominated Capuchino in the season opener, 32-6.
College football
San Mateo (3-0) at Fresno (3-0), 6 p.m.
The CSM Bulldogs bulldozed American River last week, 42-10. … The Fresno Rams squeezed past Butte, 13-10. … CSM is ranked No. 2 in the state, Fresno is tied for No. 4. … CSM smoked Fresno 31-3 last season. … The two have a common opponent in 2019: both have played College of Siskiyous with CSM winning 44-7 and Fresno beating it 49-0. … CSM is averaging 408 yards of offense per game, while the defense allows a little over 200. … The Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points in all three games. … Fresno has used a RB-by-committee approach to grind out nearly 200 yards a game rushing. … The Rams’ defense is giving up an average of nine points a game.
