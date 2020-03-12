WEDNESDAY
Coronavirus updates
There have been a number of postponements and accommodations made for high school athletics along the Peninsula.
Serra, Mercy-Burlingame, Notre Dame-Belmont and Woodside Priory have all had their seasons suspended.
In the Jefferson Union High School District, only Peninsula Athletic League-scheduled games are being played, meaning no non-league contests.
At the three community college campuses in the county, CSM, Cañada and Skyline will continue to play, but without fans in attendance.
The Peninsula Athletic League still has games being played as scheduled, but PAL commissioner Terry Stogner said he will be meeting with athletic directors, principals and San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee in the next week to discuss actions going forward.
Baseball
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 2
Tyler Moniz-Witten picked up his second win in as many games as the Panthers rallied to beat the Ravens at Washington Park in a non-league game.
Moniz-Witten came on is relief of Noah Larkin, who worked five innings, giving up two runs (one earned), with six strikeouts.
But Burlingame (5-0 overall) rallied to the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and scored the game winner in the sixth to give Moniz-Witten the win in relief.
Dillon Goetz was the hard-luck loser for Sequoia, who allowed the go-ahead run. He came on in relief of Oliver Montclare, who pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
Kian Mirkia drove in both runs for Sequoia (4-1) with a two-run single in the top of the fifth. Gino Lopiccolo scored Burlingame’s first, heading home after stealing third and the throw going into left field. The Panthers tied the game on double by Patrick Norton before Keunho Kim singled home Ryan Kang in the bottom of the sixth.
San Mateo 8, Irvington-Fremont 4
The Bearcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a non-league win over the Vikings in Fremont.
San Mateo (3-4 overall) scored two runs in the second to take the lead, but Irvington (0-6) tied it with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bearcats took momentum back, however, with a six-run sixth for an 8-2 lead. Irvington rounded out its scoring two runs in its final at-bat.
Luke Barrientos pitched a strong six innings before running out of gas in the bottom of the seventh. Angelo Soto paced the offense for San Mateo, with two hits, a RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Jorge Chavarin drove in a pair of runs for the Bearcats.
Boys’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Pinewood 3
The Gators split the four singles matches and won 2 of 3 doubles to earn the win over the Panthers in a WBAL match.
SHP dropped the first two singles matches before Aarave Chanrasekar and Luke Pisani won at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-4, respectively.
Samuel Lim and Tristan Zerber posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles and Antonio Clegg-Gonzalez and Kavin Ravi won at No. 3 doubles, 7-5, 6-2.
TUESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, San Mateo 2
Daniel Duan won in straight sets at No. 1 singles to lead the Dons to the PAL Bay Division win over the Bearcats.
Duan posted a 6-0, 6-4 as Aragon (4-1 PAL Bay) won three of the four singles matches. Nicky Dobbs dropped the first set to Caleb Chan at No. 2 singles in a tiebreaker, but Dobbs won the second set 6-4 and was up 5-2 in the third when Chan retired from the match.
Justin Lau gave San Mateo (2-2) won 7-6(6), 6-4 for the Bearcats only singles win, coming at the No. 4 spot. The doubles tandem of Andre Khmelnitsky and Kevin Zhang won at No. 2 doubles to prevent an Aragon sweep there, winning 7-6(5), 6-2.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Mills 0
After losing their first match in years to Carlmont Monday, the Bears returned to the courts Tuesday and blitzed past the Vikings.
Alex Castelein and Nathan Tan, playing at No. 2 doubles, along with Yuri Ortivskiy and Miles Ryan at No. 3 doubles, both won their matches at love.
Luke Jensen and Luca Reutsche lost only one game at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for the Bears.
Half Moon Bay 7, Oceana 0
The Cougars improved to 5-0 in Ocean Division play after shutting out the Sharks.
Evan Alexander won his No. 3 singles match at love for Half Moon Bay, while Noah Nemiccolo dropped only two games in a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. The Cougars’ No. 2 doubles team of Taro Tanaka and Dante Rogers matched Nemiccolo by losing only two game as well, 6-2, 6-0.
Woodside 7, Westmoor 0
The Wildcats stayed one game back of Half Moon Bay with the win over the Rams.
Andrew Ruvinsky and Jack Cryan won their No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Shai Dickman, at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Ronin Morrill and Daniel Soxoux each lost only one game. Dickman was his match 6-0, 6-1, while Morrill and Soxoux reversed those scores, winning 6-1, 6-0.
Boys’ volleyball
Hillsdale 3, San Mateo 1
Zack Martella crushed 22 kills and Noah MacLean added 17 as the Scots beat the Bearcats 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15 in a PAL match.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Aragon 1
The Bears jumped out to an early lead before the Dons got into a rhythm, but the could not sustain it as M-A went on to post the PAL win, 25-12, 25-14, 27-29, 25-18.
M-A (2-1 PAL) cruised through the first two sets, before Aragon put things together to take a 21-16 lead. The Bears rallied to tie the game at 25-all before the Dons finally pulled out the win.
The Dons kept the momentum going in the fourth set, taking a 15-11 lead. But the Bears would go on to tie the set at 17 before pulling away to close out the match.
Boys’ golf
Menlo-Atherton 202, Woodside 250
The Bears improved to 4-0 in PAL Bay play behind a 2-under 34 from Max Reyes at Sharon Height Golf and Country Club.
Reyes had three birdies and a bogey during his round.
Matthew Choe and Matt Rudd shot season-best rounds for M-A, with Choe coming in with a 42 and Rudd finishing with a 43.
