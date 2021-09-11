THURSDAY
Football
Yerba Buena 34, Mills 33
The Vikings’ 32-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the game was blocked and the Aztec Warriors held on for the one-point win on an increasingly-normal Thursday night game in San Jose.
Mills’ multi-purpose athlete Fonzy Ortega had a massive game. On offense, he rushed for 254 yards on 28 carries with touchdowns of 21, 3 and 2 yards. Defensively, he finished with nine tackles and an interception as Mills fell to 0-3 on the season.
King’s Academy 20, Homestead 19
the Knights (1-2) earned their first win, slipping past Homestead (2-1). The Knights, behind a 171-yard effort from Jeaden Underwood, rushed for 281 yards. Zach Deniz, a senior defensive end for King’s Academy, finished with 18 tackles from his defensicve end position.
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Sequoia 0
The Lady Knights (1-0 PAL Bay, 7-0 overall) continued to roll, cruising 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 past Sequoia (0-1, 0-3). Hillsdale senior Jessica Dean recorded her sixth double-double of the season, totaled 16 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces. Senior outside hitter Victoria Vanos added 14 kills, and libero Gwen Wong had 14 digs.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Woodside 1
Senior middle blocker Bridget Gray totaled 10 kills and setter Anna Ryan had 21 assists as the Bears (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-6 overall) won their Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener 22-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 against Woodside (0-1, 0-4).
Half Moon Bay 3, Capuchino 2
The Cougars (1-0 PAL Ocean, 7-3 overall) outlasted Capuchino in five sets 27-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 15-10. Mia Ethridge paced Half Moon Bay with 17 kills and seven aces, and Emily Jean scored 11 kills. Cap (0-1, 1-1) was led by Luiza Silva’s 10 kills.
In other Thursday action …
Aragon (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-6 overall) won 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 over Carlmont (7-7); Burlingame (1-0, 2-2) swept 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 over San Mateo (0-1, 1-2); Westmoor (1-0 PAL Ocean, 6-2 overall) swept its PAL Ocean Division opener 25-15, 25-16, 28-26 over South City (0-1, 0-8). Mitty (10-0) stayed undefeated with a four-set win 25-20, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21 over Menlo 7-3; Pacific Bay Christian (6-0) stayed undefeated with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 sweep over San Francisco Christian (0-2); and Notre Dame-Belmont (7-2) swept 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 over Crystal Springs Uplands (0-4).
Girls’ golf
Menlo-Atherton 248, Carlmont 264
Katie Spivakovsky medaled with a 39 to lead first-place Menlo-Atherton (3-1 PAL Bay) to the win at Poplar Creek. Nathalie Benrey shot a 43 and Charlotte Dunn added a 53 for the Bears. Kiana Flores led Carlmont (0-2) with a 48.
Aragon 251, San Mateo 258
Lindsey Huang of San Mateo (2-1) had the best individual performance of the day at Poplar Creek to earn medalist honors with a 36 put it wasn’t enough as Aragon took the team victory. Sofia Ioli paced the Lady Dons (2-1) with a 43, Bridget Stewart shot a 46, and Layla Adle and Grace Tao each shot a 51.
Mills 278, Burlingame 323
Molly O’Dea claimed medalist honors with a 47 to pace Mills (1-2) to its first win of the season. Jayden Gee added a 53, Morgan Nguyen shot a 57, Kira Woo a 58 and Charlotte Tse a 63 for the Vikings. Karena Huang led Burlingame (0-3) with a 62.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 7, San Mateo 0
Carlmont (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-0 overall) was led by No. 1 single Victoria Gittoes, who defeated Katie Hong 6-0, 6-3; and No. 1 doubles Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek who defeated Keaton Fritts and Alicia Chan of San Mateo (0-1) by a score of 7-5, 6-3.
Woodside 4, Aragon 3
Woodside (1-0, 1-1) swept doubles play to get past Aragon (0-1). No. 4 single Camila Jeung clinched the win for the Wildcats with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 win over Katie Yue.
Menlo-Atherton 6, Burlingame 1
M-A (1-0) swept doubles play, led by No. 1 doubles Franny Lukas and Callista Mille with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst. Burlingame no. 1 single Mila Mulready earned the Panthers’ lone win 6-3, 6-1 over Tessa Ellingson.
Hillsdale 4, Half Moon Bay 3
A comeback battle at No. 4 singles won the day for Hillsdale (1-0, 4-1), as Brooke Baysberger defeated HMB’s Paige Coffman 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. Hillsdale No. 1 Robin Matsumoto also won in three sets, outlasting Charlotte Ragozin 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Oceana 4, El Camino 3
The Sharks (1-0 PAL Ocean) leveraged the victory with a tiebreaker win at No. 1 doubles, with Isabella Escobar and Joie Lou defeating Evalina Tamoyo and Alura Filliere 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. El Camino No. 1 single Yasmeen Juhar defeated Leila Delapena 6-0, 6-3.
Mills 7, Capuchino 0
Mills (1-0) won its PAL Ocean Division opener, claiming four individual match wins via forfeit. The Vikings were led by No. 1 single Mikaylan Tseng’s 6-1, 6-1 win over Annika Namic.
Sequoia 7, Terra Nova 0
No. 1 single MJ Hartman led the Ravens with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Emmy Krastev; and No. 1 doubles Kyra Schechter and Zara Ashen defeated Beyonce Gabriel and Zoe Kapp 6-1, 6-1.
Menlo School 5, Monta Vista 1
Menlo No. 1 doubles Brynn Brady and C.C. Golub led the way with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the West Bay Athletic League season opener at Alpine Hills Tennis & Swimming Club. Menlo No. 2 single Andra Braicu won 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 Charlotte Yao won 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 16, Sequoia 7
Josiah Yeager had a banner day, scoring eight goals to pace Hillsdale (1-0 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall) in the PAL Ocean Division opener. Sequoia (0-1 PAL Ocean) was led by Jack Lanham with three goals.
San Mateo 11, Capuchino 10
The Bearcats (1-0) rallied in overtime with a game-winning score from Greg Moor in overtime, who led the way with five goals to top Cap (0-1).
In other Thursday action …
Half Moon Bay (1-0) rolled to a 17-6 win over Woodside Priory (0-1).
Girls’ water polo
San Mateo 9, Capuchino 6
The Bearcats (1-0) got five goals from Pam Jensen to take down Capuchino (0-1). In other PAL Ocean action, Hillsdale (1-0) won 19-6 over Mills (0-1); and Half Moon Bay won 17-7 over Mercy-Burlingame (0-1).
In other action…
Half Moon Bay (1-0) raced past Mercy-Burlingame (0-1), 17-7.
