THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 1, Menlo-Atherton 1
After being challenged by their coach at halftime, the Dons salvaged a tie with the Bears with a late, second-half goal.
M-A (0-1-3 PAL Bay, 4-3-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute when Val Latu-Nava hammered home a free kick from 30 yards out.
“They were all over us (in the first half),” said Aragon head coach Michael Flynn.
Flynn said he implored Aragon (0-1-1, 3-3-2) to play the best 40 minutes of soccer and in the 78th minute found the equalizer. Nuria Adorno corralled a loose ball and drove on goal. She let loose a shot from the top of the penalty box, which took a short-hop in front of the goalkeeper and skipped past her for the goal.
Sequoia 3, Hillsdale 2
The Ravens scored twice in the first half to get past the Knights.
Teagan Tikheim and Aminah Evans each scored for Sequoia (2-1-1 PAL Bay, 9-2-1 overall). Reese McKeon picked up an assist on Tikheim’s goal and the deciding goal was an own goal by the Knights.
Chase Nestor led the offense for Hillsdale (0-2-1, 2-6-4), scoring twice.
Capuchino 3, Half Moon Bay 1
Logan Dellanino scored twice to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars for their first PAL Ocean Division victory.
Mia Fuell, off an assist from Alondra Nungaray rounded out the scoring for Capuchino (1-2-1 PAL Ocean, 3-10-1 overall).
Isabel Ortega scored unassisted for Half Moon Bay (0-3, 3-7).
South City 4, El Camino 0
The Warriors took down the Colts in the soccer edition of “The Bell Game.”
South City (2-1-1 PAL Ocean, 4-5-2 overall) scored three times in the first half. Evey Sarron scored twice and added an assist for the Warriors, who also got a goal and an assist from Melanie Duenas. Gabriella Garcia rounded out scoring for South City, while Tatiana Rodriguez Alvarez added an assist.
El Camino falls to 0-3 in Ocean play and 1-8 overall.
Carlmont 5, Terra Nova 1
Maya Blodgett netted a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal to help lead the Scots past the Tigers in a key Ocean Division match.
Both came into the game with undefeated division records.
Madeleine Cunningham scored twice for Carlmont (4-0 PAL Ocean, 9-2-2 overall), while Emily Gerhlein-Allen rounded out the scoirng. Kathryn Kelly had a pair of assists for the Scots, Kaylee Dartnell added one as well.
Madison Donati scored for Terra Nova (3-1, 6-6-1), the first goal scored against Carlmont in Ocean Division play.
San Mateo 7, Oceana 0
Evelyn Su, Lisimani Helu and Shannon Lim each scored twice in the Bearcats’ Lake Division win over the Sharks.
Meghan Guggenheim picked up an assist for San Mateo (2-0 PAL Lake, 7-1-1 overall).
Boys’ basketball
Menlo School 48, Woodside Priory 46
Daniel Solomon connected on 4 of 8 shots from the behind the line to help the Knights escape with the WBAL victory over the Panthers.
Solomon scored a game-high 17 points as Menlo (3-0 WBAL, 9-3 overall) scored 19 points in both the second and third quarters. Will Eggemeier added 13 points for the Knights, while Lucas Vogel had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Woodside Priory (3-3, 7-9) was led by Rehan Pawwani, who scored 15 points.
Sacred Heart Prep 81, King’s Academy 47
The Gators outscored the Knights 26-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a lopsided WBAL win.
Aidan Braccia and Sam Norris each scored 16 points to lead SHP (3-0 WBAL, 10-2 overall). Emmer Nichols added 15 points for the Gators, while Kevin Carney chipped in with 13.
King’s Academy (3-1, 8-6) was led by Jon Taylor’s game-high 18 points.
