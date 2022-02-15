Kiely Tabaldo and Alexia Bensoussan, Menlo-Atherton girls’ wrestling. M-A’s most seasoned wrestlers, Tabaldo and Bensoussan each earned repeat titles at the PAL girls’ wrestling championship tournament last Friday at South City. Tabaldo, a junior, is a perfect 2 for 2 in PAL title matches after claiming the crown at 113s; she took first place in 2020 at 103s. Her M-A teammate, Gwen Tomkins, took the individual title at 103s this season. Bensoussan, a senior, earned the title at 133s, scoring her second straight crown after her championship at 121s in 2020.
Jonathon Claybon, El Camino boys’ basketball. The senior captain scored 28 points 57-49 win over Oceana and in a 64-62 win over rival South City, Claybon had a game-high 16.
Elise Evans, Woodside girls’ soccer. The Stanford-commit scored a stoppage-time goal to give the Wildcats a 4-3 win over Sequoia to claim the PAL Bay Division championship. It was the second goal of the game for Evans.
Jordan Beaumont, Aragon girls’ basketball. Since returning from the COVID list, Beaumont has lit up PAL South competition. She went for a game-high 28 points in a 64-55 win over Burlingame, while adding 15 points in a 63-58 loss to Hillsdale.
Marcos Bautista and Nicolas Mandujano, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. Half Moon Bay took second place in the team standings at the PAL boys’ wrestling championship tournament but finished just points off the top spot. The difference between second place and the Cougars winning their eighth straight PAL team title was a late scratch at 134s due to COVID protocols. Otherwise, Bautista and Mandujano would have team championships to go with their individual first-place medals. Bautista topped the podium at 162s with a 10-3 win over Hillsdale, while Mandujano grinded out a disciplined 6-1 win in the title match at 197s.
Makena Nitao, Hillsdale girls’ basketball. In the running for PAL South Player of the Year race, Nitao poured in 26 points in a 63-58 win over Aragon Friday which clinched an undefeated division record. She finished with 13 in a 62-39 win over Menlo-Atherton earlier in the week.
Konstantina Konidaris, Capuchino girls’ soccer. A four-year varsity soccer, Konidaris had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Half Moon Bay. She did the same in a 2-0 win over El Camino, extending the Mustangs’ unbeaten streak to three in the season finale.
Kevin Marroquin-Mayen, Aragon boys’ soccer. The senior striker helped the Dons to a share of the PAL Bay Division championship. He scored twie in a 2-0 win over San Mateo and gave Aragon a 2-1 with a goal in a 2-2 tie with Carlmont.
Noah Gagne, San Mateo boys’ basketball. Gagne scored a game-high 14 points to lead San Mateo to a stunning upset of rival Burlingame. It was the Bearcats’ first win over the Panthers since the 2019-20 season. It was only the fifth win over Burlingame in 33 games, dating to the 2005 season.
Enzo Cappablanca, Serra boys’ wrestling. The senior rose to the top of the podium in the 172-pound division at the West Catholic Athletic league boys’ wrestling championships Saturday, marking the first individual league title for the Serra standout. Last year, Cappablanca settled for runner-up at the WCAL tourney, but left no doubt this year. He earned dominant wins in the semifinals and finals, scoring first-round pins in each, including his championship victory over Mitty in 41 seconds.
