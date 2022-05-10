William Walsh, Serra boys’ golf. Walsh, a junior who has verbally committed to Pepperdine, captured the WCAL tournament championship with a 1-over 73 at Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco. Walsh was the top-ranked WCAL golfer going into the league tournament and with his win garnered the WCAL player of the year award.
Hannah Levy, Hillsdale softball. Hillsdale leapfrogged back into second place in the PAL Bay Division standings last week. With Sequoia losing back-to-back games to Burlingame and Carlmont, the Lady Knights seized on the opportunity led by a big week from Levy. The junior slugger strung together back-to-back three-hit games, going 6 for 9 with a double, a triple and five RBIs at the dish in Hillsdale’s wins over Woodside and Burlingame.
Tripp Garrish, Carlmont baseball. Carlmont scored a pivotal two-game sweep of Capuchino last week. The Scots entered last week tied with Burlingame atop the PAL Bay Division standings, but the Panthers’ extra-inning loss to the King’s Academy shook up the race for the league title. Garrish helped the Scots take care of business on their end, going 2 for 3 with an RBI in the series opener against Cap, then firing a three-hit shutout — his first complete game shutout of the year — in Friday’s finale.
Yutaka Roberts, El Camino boys’ track. The University of Portland-bound senior keeps getting better as his final varsity season winds down. At the PAL track and field championships Saturday at Woodside, Roberts showed why he is the Central Coast Section favorite in the boys’ 400 meters, taking the PAL title with a personal record of 48.12 seconds, the best time in CCS this season. Roberts also claimed the PAL title in the boys’ 800 with a time of 1:57.89, falling short of the best time in CCS this season, a mark he also holds at 1:51.04.
Jared Mettam, Half Moon Bay baseball. With the PAL Ocean Division race winding down in spectacular fashion, the first-place Cougars held off second-place Sacred Heart Prep with a two-game sweep of El Camino last week. Mettan was the catalyst in the series opener, stepping to the plate in the fifth inning with HMB trailing 3-1 and drilling a three-run homer to give his team the lead in an eventual 6-3 win. In the series finale, the senior shortstop went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Mettam is now slashing .439/.568/.878 on the season.
Adyson Kim, Mills softball. The senior infielder/pitcher had a pair of strong games in Vikings' wins over Menlo-Atherton (14-1) and Palo Alto (15-13). In a PAL Ocean Division game against M-A, Kim lef the division-leading Vikings by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate. In the circle, she allowed one run on five hits while striking out 10. In a non-league slugfest against Paly, Kim was 4 for 5 with a double, triple and six RBIs.
Ryan Fernandez and Ashton Moniz-Witten, Aragon baseball. Fernandez, a center fielder and Moniz-Witten, a starting pitcher, helped the Dons to an important 3-1 win over Menlo-Atherton. Fernandez's two-run homer in the top of the seventh broke a 1-1 tie, answering M-A's steal of home that tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. It was Fernandez's first homer of the season and the second of his varsity career. Moniz-Witten earned the win, allowing the one run on six hits while striking out nine in six innings of work. Moniz-Witten improved to 5-3 in 10 starts with a 2.64 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts against just nine walks on the season.
Sassie Block, Carlmont softball. The senior designated hitter/pitcher for the Scots had a big week as the Scots went 3-0, including a crucial 2-0 win over Sequoia. In three games, Block went 8 for 10 with two home runs — one in a 14-6 win over Woodside and one in a 10-0 victory San Mateo — three doubles, six runs scored and five RBIs.
Larry Kuang and Pierce Gaudario, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The Black Bears scored one of the most celebrated wins in the history of their young program last Friday with a 5-3 victory over More-San Jose on the final day of the regular season, clinching a share of the PSAL North Division championship.
With Kuang making a rare start on the mound, More rallied for three unearned runs in the first. But the senior right-hander buckled down, finishing with six scoreless frames while totaling a career-high 12 strikeouts to earn the win.
Gaudario was in the thick of the comeback, fueling a four-run fifth with an RBI single to give Summit Shasta a 4-3 lead. Then the senior swiped a monumental insurance run, stealing home plate, and in the process gave the Black Bears a 9-8 scoring differential against co-champion More this season, meaning Summit Shasta earns the PSAL North’s automatic bid to the CCS playoffs.
Jeremiah Earby, Menlo-Atherton boys’ track and field. The senior was the only competitor at this year’s PAL track and field championships to earn three titles, topping the field in the boys’ 200 with a PR of 22.29 seconds, and also anchoring M-A’s two relay championships in the 4x100 in 43.76 seconds and the 4x400 relay in 3:31.64. Earby was denied a fourth title in the boys’ 400, despite running the second fastest time in CCS this season in 48.75 seconds, only to be out-legged by El Camino’s Yutaka Roberts, who ran the fastest time of the year in CCS with a 48.12.
