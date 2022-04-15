Ice Cube once rapped, “[Messed] around and got a triple-double.”
That kind of explains El Camino track runner Yutaka Roberts’ relationship with the 400-meter sprint.
“At a dual meet with Westmoor and Menlo-Atherton, he ran a 49 (in the 400, 49.25 April 6). It was a PR. It would have won CCS,” said Cliff Lentz, El Camino track and field head coach.
It topped the 49.56 Roberts ran to win the 400 at the 2021 Central Coast Section championships.
Roberts, however, is much more practiced and disciplined to just be messing around. While he can excel in the 400, his specialty is the 800, an event in which he is among the top-5 in the state.
But it’s Roberts’ versatility that puts him on a short list of amazing accomplishments: like the fact he won both the 400 and 800 at the 2021 CCS championships.
“I don’t think it has ever been done before,” said Lentz, who is also the Colts’ cross country course and an elite marathon runner himself.
“It’s such a difficult task. You have approximately 35 minutes between the 400 … to get ready for the 800.
“In general, you rarely see 800 runners doing the 400.”
Roberts has carried that 2021 CCS success into the 2022 season, with the fastest times in the section in both the 400 and 800.
He’s also a top-10 runner in the 1,600 as well.
Lentz said the only reason Roberts had the rare double at CCS was because there was no State Meet. If there was, Lentz said Roberts would not have run the 400. This year, the postseason focus will be solely on the 800.
At the Arcadia Invitational last weekend at Mt. San Antonio College in Orange County, Roberts raced to a new personal-best in the 800, posting a time of 1:52.11, while suffering his first loss of the season at that distance, finishing a little more than half a second behind the winner.
“Arcadia is the most challenging high school invitational in the United States,” Lentz said. “He followed the runners and got out slow. He was in the middle of the pack and guys started slowing down and he had to do a lot of maneuvering and found himself in the second and third lane.
“The guy who won went out strong and took the inside lane and ran a shorter distance.”
Despite the best 800 race of his career, Roberts finished only in fifth place — which Lentz believes could be the best thing for the University of Portland-bound senior as he enters to home stretch of the season.
“Running at that level, strategy is so important in winning those races. He needed to experience that,” Lentz said. “Knowing that by not winning the race, it enabled him to understand what he needs to do to change that outcome in the future.
“By having that experience, he was able to step back and evaluate his performance. He was already a dedicated athlete to his trade, but coming back from that experience at Arcadia, he’s locked in.”
In a dual meet with Jefferson Wednesday, Roberts was back in team mode, helping the Colts to the victory after winning the 400, 800, 1,600 and running the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team.
“He ran fairly hard, but we had that hard workout because he does not have a competition on Saturday,” Lentz said. “He has the liberty to run how he feels.”
Next week, however, Roberts will gear up for another important meet, the CCS Top 8 at Los Gatos. It will the last major tune-up event before the real start of the postseason. The Peninsula Athletic League trials begin April 28 and the PAL finals are May 7. CCS trials begin May 14 and CCS championship May 21.
As such, expect to see competitors really start to target their best times next Saturday in the South Bay.
“The 800 will be the focus (going forward). We have set forth a plan for him to peak at the right time. What he’s been producing right now has been right on schedule. As we start to get into the postseason, you’ll start to see those times come down,” Lentz said. “One more invitational … and I think something special is going to happen at that meet.”
