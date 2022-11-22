Ty Richardson, Menlo School football. The senior running back is proving the Knights can, indeed, run the ball effectively. Richardson scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span to help rally the Knights to a 21-14 win over No. 2 Live Oak in the CCS Division III semifinals, a game third-seeded Menlo trailed 14-0 at halftime. Richardson has now scored four touchdowns through two playoff games in 2022.
Luke Bachler, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. A senior and three-year varsity player, Bachler capped his high school career with some of his best performances of the season as he helped lead the Gators to a second straight Nor Cal Division I championship. Bachler scored a match-high five goals in SHP’s 16-11 win over Bellarmine in the Nor Cal title game. In the three-game tournament, Bachler accounted for 11 goals.
Maealiuaki Smith, Serra football. The Padres turned in another explosive performance in the CCS Division I playoffs, this time taking down Salinas 57-21 in Saturday’s semifinal’s at Freitas Field. Smith was a picture of precision as the junior quarterback was 16-of-18 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, leading Serra back to the CCS Division finals for the third straight year.
Anna Snigorenko and Ava Cacao, Mercy-Burlingame volleyball. It was a bittersweet end to Mercy’s season. On the one hand, the Crusaders advanced further than any team in program history by qualifying for the CIF Division III Nor Cal regional finals. On the other hand, they fell in the Nor Cal title game in straight sets at eventual state champion Archie Williams-San Anselmo. Snigorenko did much in altering her game to mind the defensive side of the ball, and recorded a double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs. Cacao did the same, with 10 kills and 10 digs.
