Ty Richardson, Menlo School football. The senior running back is proving the Knights can, indeed, run the ball effectively. Richardson scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span to help rally the Knights to a 21-14 win over No. 2 Live Oak in the CCS Division III semifinals, a game third-seeded Menlo trailed 14-0 at halftime. Richardson has now scored four touchdowns through two playoff games in 2022.

Luke Bachler, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. A senior and three-year varsity player, Bachler capped his high school career with some of his best performances of the season as he helped lead the Gators to a second straight Nor Cal Division I championship. Bachler scored a match-high five goals in SHP’s 16-11 win over Bellarmine in the Nor Cal title game. In the three-game tournament, Bachler accounted for 11 goals.

