After a two-year hiatus, the Bay Area’s first major track and field meet is taking place at Stanford on Friday and Saturday. Although much smaller in scope than in past years, the Stanford Invitational will be the lone home meet in 2021 for the Cardinal.
Former College of San Mateo sprint star Sophie Liao will be in the spotlight in Saturday’s women’s 100 meters, matched against — and in the lane adjacent to — Olympic gold medalist Tianna Bartoletta, now an assistant coach at Cal.
Bartoletta led off the USA’s winning world record setting 4 x 100 meter relay team at the 2012 London Olympics after placing fourth in in the 100 finals. She is the defending Olympic long jump champion.
Liao is the reigning California Community College Athletic Association champion in the 100 and 200 meters from the 2019 state meet at CSM. She posted times of 11.65 seconds in the 100 and 24.50 the 200 in that freshman season. There was no state meet in 2020.
Liao has San Jose State’s top 100-meter time of the young 2021 season, 12.05, and ran the third leg last week on the Spartans’ winning 4 x 100 meter relay team, which clocked 46.70 — No. 2 time in Spartans’ history. She is a candidate for the Chinese Taipei Olympic team.
Liao is also entered in the 200 meters on Saturday against top collegians from UCLA, Cal, and Stanford.
In contrast to the more than a thousand competitors — including high school athletes, who usually compete in the Stanford Invite — the field will be comprised of, primarily, athletes from 13 universities, including eight from California. There will be a handful of “open” athletes — some affiliated with the participating teams. Only fans who are guests of Stanford athletes will be admitted. The meet is being streamed on Flotrack.
California universities participating, along with Stanford, are California, UCLA, USC, San Jose State, Long Beach State, Sacramento State, and UC Davis.
Distance races were conducted on Friday evening, with most other events during the day on Saturday — including the sprints at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
