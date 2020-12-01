It took longer than expected, not surprisingly, but the only thing left to do for El Camino High School’s new synthetic turf softball field is host its first game.
“It was done about three or four weeks ago and there it sits,” said Eric Jacobson, an El Camino alumnus, teacher and co-athletic director. “It’s now just a jewel.”
It’s one of the final steps in the renovation of the school’s athletic facilities that began with the construction of a new turf football field in 2013. That was followed by lights on the field and then renovation of the campus tennis courts. The baseball field got a new scoreboard and, with the completion of the softball field, El Camino can host any sport that is offered in the Peninsula Athletic League.
“[All the upgrades have] really made El Camino just tremendous now,” Jacobson said. “It’s just nice for the kids to have the same things everybody else does.”
The South San Francisco Unified School District began the bidding process for field construction in October of 2019, with an optimistic completion date of spring 2020.
“The last five or six years, our district has done a great job on our [athletic facilities],” Jacobson said.
In the Aug. 20 edition of the Daily Journal, El Camino co-AD Jeff Cosico said, “When we first got approved they said it’s going to be done by January 2020. The softball season doesn’t officially start till early February. So, the plan was, when the deal got approved, it was going to be ready for the start of their season.”
Everyone knew, however, that was an optimistic timeline.
“You look at the deadlines and you say, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ But there was no way it was going to be done (for the 2020 season),” Jacobson said.
The season was just getting underway when it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, relatively speaking, because it took the pressure off the construction company to hit such a tight deadline.
“COVID really bailed those guys out. … It took a lot of pressure off the construction company,” Jacobson said. “COVID never affected the [project]. They never stopped working. They worked right through.”
In addition to the new softball field, the school was able to keep some open space for other activities. They added some outdoor basketball courts so students could play at lunch and to make sure all the space was usable in some capacity.
Jacobson said the school was opened in 1961 and while he wasn’t sure when the softball program was first started, he does know that softball games have never been played on campus.
“Ever since softball started, girls would always have to leave campus — for a home game, a road game, practice,” Jacobson said. “[Gender equity for high school athletics] has come a long way, but we needed to come a long way. It was never fair. It was never right.
“I’m very happy. I went to the school and it’s really nice to make improvements to the place you call home. … The only thing I want for Christmas is I want the girls to get a chance to play (on the new field).”
