The Peninsula Athletic League-Santa Clara Valley Athletic League football merger for the 2022 season did not look different than any other season. Other than the fact the now 32-team, five-division league was playing under PAL bylaws, the leagues mostly resembled past seasons.
Beginning 2023, you will see a true, power-based league in which the top six teams will form the Bay Division. The next six in the De Anza, followed by Ocean, El Camino and the eight-team Lake divisions.
Now, with any endeavor that features numerous moving parts, coupled with the inexact science of determining a power-point system, you just knew not everyone would be happy with their placement.
Such was the case at the PAL postseason coaches meeting. Two teams, Burlingame and Terra Nova — along with Homestead later in the process — balked at the division in which it was being placed. Burlingame didn’t agree with being placed in the Bay Division along with Half Moon Bay, Menlo-Atherton, Mountain View, Los Gatos and Wilcox. The Panthers appeal was rejected at a special committee meeting Dec. 5. Homestead’s appeal was denied, as well.
Terra Nova, on the other hand, won its appeal and will flip-flop with Hillsdale. The Tigers, originally slotted in the De Anza Division, will now move down to the Ocean, with the Knights replacing Terra Nova in the higher division.
Based on clipped language and measured tones from coaches interviewed for this column, it leads me to believe that these decisions were not taken lightly.
“They submitted letters and then came in and spoke for 15 minutes and then the committee deliberated and made a decision… These are tough decisions,” said Steve Sell, the PAL’s director of football and a member of the appeals committee.
“People care a great deal about where they end up and for good reason,” Sell continued. “The goal is to put kids in the right sport. That’s the ultimate goal and you do the very best you can (to accomplish that).”
While resigned to the fact his team will be playing a higher-caliber of opponent in PAL play in 2023, Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi understands the difficulties in pleasing all 32 coaches.
“I think the process needs work, but we knew that going in when you’re trying to combine 32 teams. We knew it was flawed, but we tried to make the best decisions we could,” Parodi said. “There are always going to be upset people.”
The fact of the matter is, which division a team plays in has nothing to do with preparation for a game or a season. Coaches will get their teams ready as best they can, regardless of which teams they're playing.
“When the dust settles, we’re going to train to be the best team we can, which we would have done anyway,” Parodi said. “We take it as a compliment that people think we can compete [in the De Anza Division].”
***
The basketball “quad games” played every Friday night during the PAL season are almost sacred at this point. The love of the four-game format, in most instances, results in packed gyms and entertaining atmospheres.
And since forever, the format has been the same: girls’ JV, boys’ JV, girls’ varsity with boys’ varsity game capping the evening’s festivities. The thinking is that the boys’ varsity game is the most competitive.
Maybe 30 years ago, but nowadays girls’ high school basketball is every bit as competitive and dramatic as the boys’ game. If the goal is to put the best last, wouldn’t it stand to reason that maybe a girls’ game just might be the game of the night?
We’ll find out this season as a couple of quads are going to see a shakeup. During the Friday, Jan. 27 Aragon-Mills quad in Millbrae, the Lady Dons and Lady Vikings will meet in the final game of the night, with a scheduled tip of 7:45 p.m.
Makes sense. Aragon and Mills are both expecting to challenge for the PAL South Division championship this season and the two have played exciting games over the years.
“Based on history, Aragon-Mills, Aragon-Hillsdale (girls’ basketball games) would be compelling matchups,” said Aragon athletic director Steve Sell, who said he worked with his Mills counterpart Tim Keller and the school’s administrators to get the game time moved.
Sell said he reached out to Hillsdale about flipping the boys’ and girls’ game, but had not heard back.
The 2022 Aragon-Hillsdale Central Coast Section Division II championship game this past March showed just how exciting and dramatic girls’ hoops can be. In front of a packed Hillsdale gym, the Dons beat the Knights 52-47 after being swept during the regular season.
It was one of the most electric atmospheres I’ve ever encountered and it didn’t matter if it was a boy’ game or a girls’ game — it was a championship game between championship teams. Why shouldn’t the girls’ game be in the spotlight?
The Burlingame-Mills quad will also end the evening with the girls’ game Feb. 3. At the end of last season, this was shaping up to be a monster matchup. But with an exodus of Burlingame players from the team over the summer, the game has lost a bit of its luster.
