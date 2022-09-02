Bay Cities FC, the Redwood City-based soccer team that participated in the National Independent Soccer Association, has, as head coach and team co-founder Anders Perez said, “paused operations.”
Redwood City Pulse first reported the news.
Perez, however, seemed keen on continuing the club in some capacity in the future. He said he couldn’t speak freely on the matter, “We’re working on some legal stuff,” but the longtime Peninsula soccer coach and administrator thinks the club did a good job connecting with the county’s soccer community.
Bay Cities FC played in the third division of the U.S. soccer pyramid, which features Major League Soccer (MLS) at the top, followed by United Soccer League (USL).
“We did a lot of good work. Right now, we’re looking internally, trying to make sure we’re taking care of ours,” Perez said. “Ultimately, I still want this to be a community asset.”
Perez said attendance at Teremerre Field at Sequoia High School averaged around 1,000 spectators a game and spiked Aug. 3 when the club hosted the Guatemala U20 national team, which finished as a scoreless draw.
“We just finished with 4,000 (fans) at a game,” Perez said. “It was packed. We did a clinic. Thirty kids signed up.”
Across all competitions — which included NISA, Independent Cup and US Open Cup matches — Bay Cities FC had a record of 6-3-6 (wins-draws-losses). Its last win was a 3-1 decision over Flower City Union June 1 and had played only four games since — going 0-1-2 over that span. Josiah Romero led the team in goals, netting five. Four others had scored two goals apiece. Defensively, BCFC allowed 1.67 goals per game.
Bay Cities is the latest NISA team to fold. This season, NISA originally planned an 18-team league, with six teams playing on the West Coast. By the time the season started, that number was down to 11 and two other teams, New York Cosmos and Valley United FC, both suspended operations ahead of Bay Cities FC.
Going into September, NISA is down to just eight teams.
As for the future of Bay Cities FC, Perez said the club is still weighing its options.
“We’ll see if there is a path forward,” Perez said.
