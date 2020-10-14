Editor,
I recently had the honor of speaking on a virtual panel hosted by the Housing Leadership Council with the author, Richard Rothstein. In his book, The Color of Law and in a recent New York Times op-ed focused on San Mateo, Rothstein examines the discriminatory history of housing by developers, Realtors, banks and the federal government.
While there has been much institutional and legal change, the effects of generational homeownership for some and not for others, are still felt today. I am hopeful that more people learning about these practices of the past along with the impacts to this day will help us to see cultural change to mirror the legal changes.
Here in San Mateo we have the opportunity to move forward in a more equitable, balanced way. Please join me in voting yes on Measure R and no on Measure Y. These measures together create a path forward for our city with the right mix of market rate and affordable housing. Families and individuals working within our community should also be able to live here.
The comfort and safety of a place called home is something we all value. San Mateo is not full or limited to any one group. Therefore, I am proud to join with my neighbors, the Labor Council, the County Democratic Party, and others in supporting yes on R and no on Y.
Alexis K. Lewis
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.