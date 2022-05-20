Editor,
The incomprehensible murder of 10 innocent people in a mass shooting Saturday, May 14, in Buffalo, New York, has shocked and saddened us all.
Many now ask: What more does it take for our country to recommit ourselves in our trust to a wise and loving God who will lead us out of the darkness and show us how to live in peace?
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
