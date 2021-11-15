Editor,
Our new attorney general announced that he was coming after communities that don’t build enough housing as mandated by the state (SMDJ 11/4).
His justification was the 150,000 homeless and 700,000 Californians at risk of eviction. Essentially, he demands that cities build hundreds of thousands of homes for people who can’t or won’t pay rent. He failed to mention where the money is going to come from, or the water for that matter.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
