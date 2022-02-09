Editor,
As if on cue, the bridge in Pennsylvania collapsed just when President Biden wanted to make a point about the benefits of the infrastructure bill that the Congress did indeed pass.
Though the additional bill that only got Democratic (mostly) support has yet to see the light of day.
The other area of bipartisan support seems to be the constant feeding of the man-eating house plant (Little Shop of Horrors folks), also called the Flowering Pentagonia, that is never starving for nourishment. Yes, it managed to keep more than well fed even after the lack of a credible threat such as the collapse of the Soviet Empire. Oh no it has risen from the dead in Ukraine! No peace dividend folks, sorry, the plant must be fed.
Now as if the normal rise of China to what was once a world power hundreds of year back to its present resurgence is something that must be feared beyond all reason, the plant has yet a newer lease on life. More nourishment required. Where’s a good environmentally safe weed killer when you need one?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
