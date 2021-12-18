Editor,
Why would any country want a U.S. form of democracy? When the people say “no” to war, the government goes ahead with its plans, and Iraq is a prime example. Our form of democracy has brought destruction to other countries, and it has bombed their populations killing their people and destroying their cities. America has gone out of its way to destabilize and overthrow every democratically-elected government that seems to work for the 99% but not for the 1%, and the list is long.
The United States is the furthest thing from a true democracy, you know, one person, one vote? What we have in this country is an oligarchy, where democracy is disguised as the dog-and-pony show of only Democrats and Republicans. There are no other voices in any presidential debates, and these two parties make sure of that.
In a real democracy, we would have more of a parliamentary form of government where every political party with ballot access has a seat at the table, and there would be no corporate or private financing of any candidate to keep the corruption out of our politics. There is no democracy when the candidate is beholden to its donors and corporations are treated as persons.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
