Editor,
I am responding to the editorial, “Chin and Tsai for San Mateo-Foster City school board” in the Oct. 11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I was so pleased to see the Daily Journal endorse Annie Tsai for the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees. I completely agree that “she brings a full platter to the table.” Annie is intelligent, thoughtful, articulate and energetic. She has not only received enormous amounts of support from both Foster City and San Mateo, but she also understands the challenges our school district is facing and has real ideas in approaching solutions to solve them.
Annie has a young child in the district. She has spent countless hours observing educators and volunteering in classrooms. She continues to give back to the community with her work at the county level to support the development of more affordable housing. All this, coupled with her 18 years of leadership, business and fiscal experience means the children and taxpayers in our community are getting an exceptional addition to our school board. I support Annie Tsai and encourage you to also.
Patricia Matthews
San Mateo
