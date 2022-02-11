Editor,
Having serious concerns himself, and being told by his closest advisors, as well as discouraging poll numbers, incumbent Trump must have known he would lose, and that he didn’t have many options.
First of all, accepting defeat, with his very fragile ego, was contrary to his nature and out of question.
Knowing the deep trouble he would be in without presidential protection, what was the only remaining option? Start early, planting the idea that the election was rigged against him, and keep supporting that "Big Lie," trusting that there would be enough supporters gullible enough to believe the lie, and enough Republicans dishonest enough to support it.
And now, Trump has publicly admitted that his objective was to overturn the election, meaning change the outcome of an election that he lost! He finally admitted it, inadvertently.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(1) comment
"Lock him up, Lock him up."
