Editor,
As a staunch Trump supporter, the tension that is rising with Iran, Iraq and the entire Middle East has me concerned for my president for the first time.
The impeachment, the Mueller investigation, the countless inquiries and House investigations, nothing ever had me the least bit concerned. The latest escalation in the Middle East puts President Trump in a vulnerable position for the first time since being elected. I think it would be a good idea for our president to really take the pulse of the American people and understand what it is we want regarding our foreign policy in the Middle East. He has put America first so successfully domestically; I encourage him to continue that philosophy into decisions regarding a part of the world that has been a tinderbox for centuries.
Looking at the polls, Americans (both Republicans and Democrats) overwhelmingly want out of the Middle East. We do not want one more American life to be lost and we do not want to spend our treasure on a war that can’t be won. Personally, I don’t want to see one more U.S. soldier killed in a place that means very little to the average American. We can’t ignore the conflict between longtime rivals, the Shia and the Sunni, and our presence there will never stop the hatred they have for each other. The countries involved in the Arab Spring have clearly rejected Democracy, it is in America’s best interest to stop pretending they didn’t.
Christopher Conway
San Mateo
