Most residents of San Mateo County, among them active voters, are not aware of how various boards and executive committees are dictating our lifestyles. Recent proposed edicts by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District would essentially ban the use of natural gas in our homes and businesses, starting in 2025. In addition, various cities have already passed so-called reach codes that would severely restrict the use of natural gas in new construction or in major renovations.
Does anyone wonder where these draconian measures originate? Who are the members of these boards and districts and how did they become such an authority? Many boards have elected members, as in school boards, but many have appointed members.
Did you know that the Peninsula Clean Energy’s Board comprises elected political members, mostly mayors, who have no discernible experience in energy matters? And PCE is the main driver behind the reach codes which benefit PCE’s bottom line.
Did you know that the BAAQMD Board comprises the same cast of elected politicians? While we elected these individuals to represent us, did we elect them to tell us what energy source we are allowed to utilize in our homes and which appliances we are allowed to buy? Belmont’s vice mayor is even on the California Air Resources Board.
We are dealing here with Soviet style government; first we democratically elect these people, and then they turn around and mandate how we should live and what choices we can make.
